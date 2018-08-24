Geron up 42% on expectations of J&J continuing with imetelstat

Geron (GERN +42.2%) is up on double normal volume in apparent response to a job posting for a pricing manager whose duties will include a setting a pricing approach for imetelstat, implying that its Janssen unit will continue development.
Janssen is expected to notify Geron on its decision this quarter.
Previously: Geron down 13% in early trading on extended timeline for imetelstat study, risk that Janssen will bail (Aug. 1, 2017)
Update: J&J told Bloomberg that the job posting does not have anything to do with its licensing deal with Geron. The job specs encompass the range of responsibilities that are "consistent" with Janssen's blood cancer portfolio. GERN is still up 27% heading into the last hour of trading.
