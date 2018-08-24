Geron up 42% on expectations of J&J continuing with imetelstat

Geron (GERN +42.2% ) is up on double normal volume in apparent response to a job posting for a pricing manager whose duties will include a setting a pricing approach for imetelstat, implying that its Janssen unit will continue development.

Janssen is expected to notify Geron on its decision this quarter.

Previously: Geron down 13% in early trading on extended timeline for imetelstat study, risk that Janssen will bail (Aug. 1, 2017)