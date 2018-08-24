Cboe sets launch for U.S. high-yield corporate bond index futures trading

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.3% ) plans to offer trading in Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures beginning Sept. 10, 2018, pending regulatory review.

Cboe IBHY futures are based on a broad-based U.S. high-yield corporate bond index and are expected to bring additional liquidity and price transparency to the marketplace.

Cboe says the futures will allow users to hedge and mitigate high-yield corporate bond credit risk, and more generally allow them to efficiently allocate to the corporate bond market and implement fixed-income trading strategies.

The price of Cboe's IBHY futures is based on IHS Markit's iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBXXIBHY Index).

Cboe IBHY futures will be cash-settled with a $1,000 multiplier and trade electronically on CFE during regular trading hours (8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. CT).

Source: Press Release

