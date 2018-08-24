Flexsteel Industries down 8% post Q4 results

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS -8.8% ) reported Q4 sales decrease of 3.7% Y/Y to $113.1M, with Residential sales at $95.8M (-3.5% Y/Y) and Contract at $17.3M (-4.4% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 777 bps to 15.1% and operating margin declined by 540 bps to 2.4%.

SG&A expenses declined by 18.9% Y/Y to $14.35M and margin was 12.7% down by 240 bps.

Inventories were at $96.2M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.29M, compared to $26.39M a year ago.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of $27.75M as of June 30, 2018.

Flexsteel completed first of two deployments to new SAP S/4 HANA business information system in Q4, and saw a sales decline of 37% in products sold to e-commerce customers, due to the transition to the new business information system.

1Q19 Outlook: Sales growth of mid-single digits in 1Q19; Capex $9M and SG&A expense of $3M.

