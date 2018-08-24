Fed's Powell sees further gradual rate increases `appropriate'

The "gradual process of normalization remains appropriate," says Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole, WY, gathering of central bankers.

His remarks affirm the sentiment at the last Fed FOMC meeting July 31-Aug. 1 that the Fed will continue on its path of gradually increasing interest rates and reducing its balance sheet.

Inflation doesn't appear to be a worry. "While inflation has recently moved up near 2%, we have seen no clear sign of an acceleration above 2 percent, and there does not seem to be an elevated risk of overheating," Powell said.

"If the strong growth in income and jobs continues, further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will likely be appropriate," he added.

"My colleagues and I are carefully monitoring incoming data, and we are setting policy to do what monetary policy can do to support continued growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near 2%," Powell concluded.

The S&P 500 +0.3% ; the Dow +0.3% ; Nasdaq +0.6% .

U.S. Treasury 10-year bond yield is up 3 basis points to 2.85%.

