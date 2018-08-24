New York & Company up 4.3% post Q2 results

New York & Company (NWY +4.3% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 3.5% Y/Y to $216.3M.

Comparable store sales increased 0.6%, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales.

Comparable store sales increase of 1.7% for the spring season.

Gross margin increased 150 bps to 32.1%.

Spring adj. operating income of $7.8M exceeds guidance.

For spring season, adj. EBITDA was $18.7M.

Reports $94.8M in cash with no debt outstanding.

Capex for the spring season was $1.6M (-66% Y/Y).

The Company opened 1 outlet store, converted 2 existing New York & Company stores to outlet stores, closed 5 New York & Company stores and 2 outlet stores.

Remodeled 3 existing locations ending the Spring season with 426 stores, including 120 Outlet stores and 2.1M selling square feet in operation.

Q3 Outlook: GAAP gross margin to increase by 50-150 bps; GAAP operating income of $1-2M & capex of $4-6M.

2018 Outlook: For the fall season, combined Q3 & Q4 2018, the Company expects comparable store sales to increase in the low single-digit range; GAAP operating income of $5.5-7.5M; capex of $10-11M.

Previously: New York & Company beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 23)