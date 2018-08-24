KeyBanc lowers Alibaba's target to 28% upside

KeyBanc reiterates its Overweight rating on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and cuts the price target from $235 to $220, a 28% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Hans Chung cites the slower gross merchandise volume growth impacting Core Commerce due to an increasing mix of content-driven traffic, which resulted in weaker near-term monetization.

The analyst says “aggressive” investments in local services should drive incremental margin headwinds.

The firm sees long-term opportunity in New Retail.

Alibaba shares are up 0.9% to $173.91.

