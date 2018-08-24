Caledonia increases its shareholding in Blanket Mine

Caledonia (CMCL +2.1% ) has entered into an MOU with Fremiro to purchase Fremiro’s 15% shareholding in Blanket for a gross consideration of $16.667M.

Post transaction, Caledonia will have a 64% shareholding in Blanket and Fremiro will hold 6.42% of Caledonia’s diluted equity.

Caledonia remains on track to achieve the production target of 80,000 ounces by 2021 at the mine operated by its Zimbabwean subsidiary, Blanket.

Steve Curtis, CEO: “Blanket Mine has been an excellent investment for Caledonia since we originally invested in Zimbabwe in 2006 and we are delighted to be able to increase our shareholding in this outstanding asset".