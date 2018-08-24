KeyBanc boosts its Veeva Systems target after earnings

KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) after earnings and raises the price target from $84 to $99.

Analyst Brent Bracelin cites the accelerated growth at the highest rate in a year backed by a strengthening portfolio.

The firm is “particularly encouraged by the first seven-figure customer outside of life sciences” and sees it as an “early proof point” for the QualityOne opportunity.

Veeva shares are up 9.3% to $97.79.

