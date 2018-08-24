SEC to review staff decision blocking nine bitcoin-based ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will review a decision by its staff to block nine bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds from coming to market Reuters reports.

On Wednesday staff at SEC rejected applications for new funds from three companies, arguing that there weren't enough safeguards against fraud and market manipulation.

The SEC's four commissioners will review the staff's decision, Reuters says, citing letters posted on the SEC's website.

Bitcoin +0.2% to $6,552.76.

