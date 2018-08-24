Ericsson +3.8% on Liberum upgrade to Buy

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is up 3.8% in Nasdaq trading after an upgrade to Buy at Liberum, which sees margins improving amid benefits from an upcoming 5G cycle.

The company is benefiting from a narrower focus from CEO Borje Ekholm, the firm says, and revenues will grow from rising 5G spending in the U.S. as well as Korea, Japan and China in 2019-2020. It's a "defensive investment with steady upside in an uncertain macro environment," Liberum says. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm raised its price target to 85 kronor from 65, implying 9% upside.