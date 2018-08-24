Alphabet's Waymo set up a subsidiary in China

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving vehicle business Waymo opened a subsidiary in China, according to a local regulatory filing.

The Huimo Business Consulting Co. unit opened in Shanghai on May 22.

The unit was set up with about $511K and lists Waymo as an investor. The subsidiary is said to focus on logistics consulting, supply chain, and autonomous driving part and product design.

Waymo confirmed ties to the unit to TechCrunch.

