Twitter's Dorsey faces deadline on House testimony

Twitter (TWTR +1% ) CEO Jack Dorsey has until the end of today to decide whether to voluntarily testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Axios reports.

The committee wants to hear from Dorsey on the same day he's scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss Russian election interference, and staffers said last week that after a tense meeting on Aug. 16, the panel could move to compel Dorsey to testify via subpoena.

If Twitter says no to the Sept. 5 date, negotiations will move toward either voluntary testimony on the week of Sept. 24 or a subpoena.

The news comes alongside growing frustration by members of Congress that tech companies are not sending high-level executives to testify about controversies on their platforms.