Sunlands Online Education down 2.7% post Q2 results

Sunlands Online Education (STG -2.7% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 134.1% Y/Y to RMB481.8M, the increase was mainly driven by the growth in new student enrollments.

Adj. gross billings were RMB796.6M (+53.8% Y/Y); New student enrollments were 133,887 (+63.2% Y/Y).

Gross profit increased by 119.6% Y/Y to RMB393.3M, but margin declined by 540 bps to 81.6%.

Adj. EBIDTA was –RMB133.9M from –RMB281.6M Y/Y; Deferred revenue was RMB2,893.5M.

Cash & equivalents of RMB1,419.2M & Short-term investments of RMB926.9M.

Capex was RMB97.3M from RMB2.6M Y/Y, the increase was mainly due to purchases of buildings & leasehold improvements.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues of RMB500-520M, which would represent an increase of 89.4%-96.9% Y/Y.

