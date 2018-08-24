Y-mAbs Therapeutics readies IPO

New York, NY-based Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $92M IPO.

The late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops antibody-based treatments for cancer. Co-lead candidates are naxitamab, targeting a cancer cell surface protein called GD2, and omburtamab which targets an immune checkpoint molecule called B7-H3.

U.S. marketing applications for both are on tap for 2019, naxitamab for pediatric neuroblastoma (NB) and omburtamab for pediatric NB patients with CNS leptomeningeal metastases (cancer has spread to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord).

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 17.7 (+190.2%); Net Loss: (17.8) ( -191.8%); Cash Burn: (18.5) (-168.1%).