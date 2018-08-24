MYM enters into research partnership with the University of Sherbrooke

MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF) has entered into a partnership with the University of Sherbrooke to study the medicinal and industrial uses of cannabis and hemp.

"Université de Sherbrooke groups together a broad set of skills in relation to the opportunities associated with cannabis," said Vincent Aimez, Vice-President, Commercialization and Partnerships, University of Sherbrooke. "MYM's contribution will help actively explore multiple research projects. This is a completely new and highly promising multidisciplinary partnership we wish to nurture and grow in the coming years."

"The signing of this partnership agreement with University of Sherbrooke furthers our goal to be at the forefront of cannabis plant research and development," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM.