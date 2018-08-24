China scraps foreign ownership limits for banks, bad-debt managers: Bloomberg

China makes good on its pledge to remove limits on foreign ownership of banks and bad-debt managers, continuing its plan to open fits financial system even as trade tensions with the U.S. intensify, Bloomberg reports.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said late Thursday that foreign financial institutions will now be treated the same as local companies. Previously, foreign ownership was limited to 20% for a single overseas institution and 25% for a group.

Several major international players have taken steps to boost their exposure in China, including UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Even if multinational banks take full control of their China ventures, they still will have to compete with government-controlled Chinese companies, which dominate the country's financial system.

