Doors open at MGM Springfield casino

The MGM Springfield opened its doors for the first time about twenty minutes ago after the company brought in the Budweiser Clydesdales for a procession in front of the casino debut.
Local Boston media report huge crowds are at the MGM Springfield for the event.
The company begins taking in revenue on the $960M project today after seven years of working through various issues.
Competitor watch: The MGM Springfield opening is seen as a negative event for Connecticut casinos Foxwoods and the Mohegan Sun. MGM Resorts (MGM +0.2%) beat Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.2%) to Massachusetts by almost a year as Wynn is now looking at an opening date in July of 2019 for its Encore Boston Harbor complex.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox