Fuwei Films up 9% after Q2 results

Fuwei Films (FFHL +9.5% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 13.6% Y/Y to RMB79.6M, with overseas sales at RMB16.6M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Segment sales: Stamping and transfer film RMB29.43M (+11.6% Y/Y); Printing films RMB11.71M (+121.5% Y/Y); Metallization film RMB622k (-74.5% Y/Y); Specialty film RMB30.75M (+20.3% Y/Y) and Base film for other application RMB7.09M (-31.5% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 137 bps to 8.5% and operating margin recovered by 490 bps to -8.2%.

Average product sales price increased by 11% Y/Y and average cost of goods sold increased by 9.7% Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB20.49M compared to RMB529k a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of RMB62.9M as of June 30, 2018.

