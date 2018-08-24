Stock markets strengthen, yield curve flattens after Powell defends rate hikes

Stock markets continue to strengthen, touching intraday records, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defends the Fed's policy to gradually increase the fed funds rate in a speech at Jackson Hole, WY, Friday morning.

The remarks come less than a week after President Trump said he wasn't "thrilled" with Powell raising rates because he expected him to be a "cheap money" guy.

Powell's remarks reassured investors that any rate hikes will remain gradual and since he doesn't see any signs of accelerating inflation or an overheating economy, there's no need to.

The S&P 500 is up 0.6% to 2,875.44 in midday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.6% to 25,820.94, and the Nasdaq advances 0.85% to 7,945.62.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rises, nudging its yield down 1 basis point to 2.819% as the 2-year Treasury yield barely moves, up 0.4 basis points at 2.62%. That brings the yield spread between the two notes to just under 20 basis points, bringing the yield curve to a decade low.

Earlier today, the 10-year Treasury yield had risen to 2.85%.

