Dollar suffers after China's yuan move, Fed's low-inflation outlook

U.S. dollar falls 1% against the Chinese yuan after China reintroduced the "counter-cyclical factor," a measure intended to fight depreciation pressure that had been driving the currency down against the strong greenback.

Add to that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments today that he doesn't see inflation accelerating any time soon; that gives investors reason enough to turn to other currencies.

The U.S. dollar is down 0.7% vs. the euro and 0.5% against the Canadian dollar.

The U.S. Dollar Index, measuring the dollar's strength vs. a basket of currencies, is down 0.6% in midday trading.

