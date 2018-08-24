23andMe cuts off app developers from raw genetic data

Privately held 23andMe has informed outside app developers that they will no longer have access to its raw genomic data, one of the largest datasets in the world.

App developers have had access to the raw data since 2012 with the aim of creating a broad range of new applications and tools the the 23andMe community but privacy concerns have trumped the open source strategy. Henceforward, they will be able to develop apps based solely on reports generated by the company.

The raw data will continue to be available for research partners (pharma firms), including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.2% ) who recently invested $300M in 23andMe.

