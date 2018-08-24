AMD could close at new 12-year high

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are up 5.7% and potentially heading for its highest close in nearly 12 years.

Shares closed at $24.23 on October 18, 2006, and currently sit at $23.55.

Yesterday, bullish Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann hiked AMD’s price target to a new Street high on the “historical window of opportunity” presented with Intel’s (INTC +1.7% ) 10nm delay.

Cowen was also out with a research note saying that AMD’s likely to win business with cloud computing vendors wanting to diversify risk exposure to chip-specific security flaws.

Previously: Intel, AMD moving on reveal of more Intel chip flaws (Aug. 14)

Previously: Rosenblatt boosts AMD target to new Street high (Aug. 23)