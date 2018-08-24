Reuters: Hedge funds look to improve Oi business first

Major distressed-investment firms that are now top shareholders at Brazil's Oi (OTCPK:OIBRQ) are expected to focus investment on improving the business rather than getting out of their stakes, Reuters reports.

That would come through accelerated investments in its broadband and mobile networks.

Investment firms have pushed for the right to boost stakes via a 4B real capital raise (about $1B) the company expects to complete by year-end.

A source tells Reuters that the hedge funds think they'll get a higher value for their stakes later, once Oi regains some market share and after sorting out legal issues (shareholder Pharol is challenging the restructuring proceedings).

Oi two years ago sought protection in Latin America's biggest-ever bankruptcy.