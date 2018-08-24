Mexico economy shrinks slightly more than forecast in second quarter

Mexico's economy shrank by 0.2% Q/Q in 2Q18, one-tenth of a percentage point more than initially forecast in a preliminary estimate, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

The economy expanded 2.6% Y/Y, with Y/Y growth was one tenth of a point less than had been predicted in the preliminary estimate, which was published at the end of July.

Agriculture contracted by 2.1% Q/Q, with industrial production, including manufacturing, slipping by 0.3%, while service activity grew 0.2%.

Mexico's central bank said early this month it believes economic growth will likely come in at the lower end of its forecast for the expansion of between 2 and 3 percent this year.

