As German economy powers on, finance ministry enjoys fiscal largesse

German preliminary economy grew 0.5% in 2Q18 with robust domestic activity helping to cushion against risks to exports from an uncertain global trade outlook.

Construction and state spending expanded the most, both up 0.6%Q/Q but the head of one economic institute said a record public sector surplus indicating government investments should be rising more rapidly.

Private consumption extended its growth run to six straight quarters, reflecting steady falls in unemployment during what has been a long phase of economic recovery.

Overall public sector surplus soared to a record high of €48.1B in 1H18

