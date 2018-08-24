Japan July inflation stagnates, lacks demand-driven support

Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8% Y/Y in July from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month's gain, adding to evidence the central bank is making little headway in achieving its elusive 2 percent price target.

Subdued wage and price growth have forced the BOJ to extend its massive stimulus program despite the rising risks of the policy, such as the hit to bank profits from near-zero rates.

The BOJ last month conceded that inflation will miss its elusive 2 percent target until early 2021 and took steps to make its policy framework more sustainable.

Japan's economy rebounded in the second quarter from a contraction in the first three months in 2018 thanks to robust household and business spending.

Source: Investing.com