Weyerhaeuser to reduce pension liabilities, boosts dividend

Weyerhaeuser (WY +0.6% ) will offer some U.S. pension plan participants an immediate lump sum distribution then plans to transfer part of its U.S. pension assets and liabilities to an insurance company by buying a group annuity contract.

Expects the lump sum distribution and group annuity transactions to cut pension liabilities of its U.S. plan by about 30% and reduce the number of plan participants and beneficiaries by about 50%.

Plans to contribute about $300M ($186M after-tax) to its U.S. pension plan during Q4.

Expects to record one-time non-cash pension settlement charges upon completion of the lump sum offer and annuity purchase, with amounts to be determined following the conclusion of each transaction.

For those who choose the lump sum, distributions will be paid from the plan during Q4. the annuity transaction will occur after the lump sum distributions.

Annuity transaction would be funded with plan assets and would be expected to close in 2019.

Actions will maintain the plan's current funded status.

Separately, the board declared a dividend of 34 cents per share, up 6.3% from the previous quarterly dividend of 32 cents; payable on Sept. 28, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 14, 2018.

