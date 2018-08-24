Alliance MMA to merge with SCWorx

Thinly traded Alliance MMA (AMMA +117.5%) enters into a reverse merger agreement with SCWorx, under which AMMA will acquire SCWorx in an all-stock transaction.
On pro forma basis for the combined company, the existing AMMA and SCWorx shareholders are expected to own ~20% and 80%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding AMMA stock.
The conversion ratio is based on SCWorx valuation of $50M and AMMA price on the closing date, capped at $0.67 per share.
On deal completion, Alliance MMA plans to change its name to SCWorx and also intends to apply to change its ticker symbol.
