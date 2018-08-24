Pebblebrook gets another voice on its side in fight for LaSalle

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommends that LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO +0.8% )shareholders vote against its proposed merger with Blackstone (BX +1.3% ), rival bidder Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -0.1% ) says.

"We agree with ISS’s conclusion that ‘on a risk-adjusted basis, Blackstone’s current offer of $33.50 in cash does not appear to represent the best alternative for shareholders," says Pebblebrook Chairman, President, and CEO John E. Bortz.

ISS's recommendation after a similar opinion by Glass Lewis.

Pebblebrook made its first proposal to buy LaSalle in early March. LaSalle announced its agreement to be bought by Blackstone for $33.50 per share in May. Pebblebrook's latest proposal, made on Aug. 21, offers 0.92 of PEB shares per LHO shares, with the option for holders to elect up to 30% of the consideration in cash.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Glass Lewis recommends against LHO/Blackstone merger, Pebblebrook says (Aug. 24)