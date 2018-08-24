Software stocks move after big day of earnings

Software stocks showing strength today after the earnings reports from Autodesk (ADSK +13.6%), Splunk (SPLK +14.9%), Veeva Systems (VEEV +12.7%), and Intuit (INTU +1.9%).
Zuora (ZUO +9%) will report Q2 results aftermarket on August 30
Other movers include: (ADBE +1.9%), (CDAY +4.9%), (DATA +4.9%), (FNJN +4.6%), (PRO +4.1%), (WDAY +3.6%), (BSTI +3%), (WK +4.2%), (PVTL +3%), (DTRM +3.4%), (ZEN +3.3%), (PFPT +3.2%), (APPN +3.4%), (RNG +3.1%), (FEYE +3.3%), (MDB +2.8%), (QLYS +2.9%), (ZS +4.5%), (SAIL +3.1%), (NOW +4%). Related ETFs: IGV, PSJ, XSW
Previously: Veeva Systems reports Q2 beats, upside guides (Aug. 23)
Previously: Autodesk +6.4% on Q2 beats, raised FY guide (Aug. 23)
Previously: Needham boosts Splunk to 35% upside on Q2 strength (Aug. 24)
Previously: Workday +3.4% after OTR upgrade, Splunk's stellar earnings (Aug. 24)
Previously: Stifel boosts Intuit to 13% upside after earnings (Aug. 24)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox