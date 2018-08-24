Software stocks move after big day of earnings

Software stocks showing strength today after the earnings reports from Autodesk (ADSK +13.6% ), Splunk (SPLK +14.9% ), Veeva Systems (VEEV +12.7% ), and Intuit (INTU +1.9% ).

Zuora (ZUO +9% ) will report Q2 results aftermarket on August 30

Other movers include: (ADBE +1.9% ), (CDAY +4.9% ), (DATA +4.9% ), (FNJN +4.6% ), (PRO +4.1% ), (WDAY +3.6% ), (BSTI +3% ), (WK +4.2% ), (PVTL +3% ), (DTRM +3.4% ), (ZEN +3.3% ), (PFPT +3.2% ), (APPN +3.4% ), (RNG +3.1% ), (FEYE +3.3% ), (MDB +2.8% ), (QLYS +2.9% ), (ZS +4.5% ), (SAIL +3.1% ), (NOW +4% ). Related ETFs: IGV, PSJ, XSW

