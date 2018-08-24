Pet insurance annual premiums reach $1B in U.S.: WSJ

Pet insurance premiums rose 23% last year, and the number of insured pets rose about 16% to 1.83M last year, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.

Americans spent about $17B last year on veterinary care-- per pet that comes to $257 for routine care for dogs and $182 for cats.

The largest providers of pet insurance in the U.S. are Nationwide, Trupanion (TRUP -0.1% ), and Healthy Paws.

Only about 1% of dogs and cats in the U.S. are insured, but insurers expect that number to grow. In the U.K., about a quarter of dogs and cats are insured.

The policies are a hybrid product--part health insurance and part property & casualty insurance since a pets are possessions.

Previously: Trupanion beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 2)

Previously: Trupanion announces pricing of $60M public offering of common stock (June 21)