Arconic reportedly in talks to sell itself: Reuters

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) spiked late in trading to close up 4.5% after news broke that the company is in talks to sell itself, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter. it's up 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Last month, the aluminum producer started a sale process for its building and construction business.

Arconic is reportedly talking with private equity firms including a consortium of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), another consortium with KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF), and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

Reuters said its sources warned that no deal may be reached as some of the firms have expressed doubts regarding Arconic's high price expectations.

