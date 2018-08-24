MoviePass shifting annual subscribers to monthly plans

MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY) has sent an email to annual subscribers saying they now have the same terms as monthly subscribers, according to The Verge.

The company will offer prorated refunds for those who would rather cancel. Annual members have until August 31 to cancel or accept the new terms.

The annual subscribers who stay will now be limited to three movies every 30 days compared to the previous one movie per day.

MoviePass has been changing its policies to slow its significant cash flow. Monthly users got the reduced viewing schedule first and the company broadly blacked out member access to wide-release first-run films starting last month.

HMNY shares are up 4.84% or $0.0009 to $0.02 aftermarket.

