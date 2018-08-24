Brazil's Arco Platform files for IPO on Nasdaq

Brazilian education firm Arco Platform has filed for its initial public offering.

The company registered with a placeholder amount of $100M via Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Itaú BBA, BofA Merrill Lynch, Allen & Co., BTG Pactual and UBS Investment Bank.

It's seeking to list on Nasdaq under the symbol ARCE.

For the six months ended June 30, the company logged net revenues of 195.1M reais (up 43.4%, to about $50.6M) and profit of 54.3M reais (up 50%, to about $14.1M).

The company competes "directly with private education platform providers and indirectly with certain traditional educational content providers."