Report: More data exposed in breach than T-Mobile acknowledged

In an update to today's data breach at T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Vice reports the company acknowledges that encrypted passwords were included in the compromised data.

A spokesperson told Vice that it had earlier said "no passwords were compromised" because "they weren't. They were encrypted."

But researchers who saw the compromised data say data exposed in the breach is more than what T-Mobile disclosed, Vice says; and that the passwords are likely encoded with a notoriously weak algorithm that can be cracked with brute force. Those those researchers advised changing passwords.

