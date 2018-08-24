Airbnb suing NYC over new host listing law

Airbnb (AIRB) is suing New York City over a recently passed law requiring home-sharing companies to share host names and addresses with the city’s enforcement agency.

Airbnb says the law violates the privacy and constitutional rights of its users.

The New York Office of Special Enforcement estimates that as many of two-thirds of listings in the city, Airbnb’s largest market, are illegal.

Airbnb settled a similar legislation in San Francisco and works with the city to register hosts before they are listed on the platform.

