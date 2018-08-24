CFTC wins trial against perpetrator of virtual currency fraud

A New York federal court ordered Patrick K. McDonnell of Staten Island, NY, and his company Cabbage Tech, which does business as Coin Drop Markets, to pay more than $1.1M in penalties and restitution.

The judgment resulted from a lawsuit filed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleging fraud in connection with virtual currencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.

McDonnell and CDM allegedly committed fraud by promising to provide real-time virtual currency trading advice and crypto purchasing and trading on behalf of the customers in exchange for money and virtual currencies.

The advice and services were never delivered, CFTC says.

"The CFTC will continue to act aggressively to identify bad actors involved in virtual currencies and hold them accountable," says James McDonald, CFTC director of enforcement.