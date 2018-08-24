House panel: Twitter's Dorsey to testify Sept. 5

Facing an end-of-day ultimatum on whether to voluntarily testify to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey has elected to offer his testimony Sept. 5, the panel says.

That's what the committee was pressing for, and it's the same day Dorsey is set to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee to talk about Russian election interference.

The House testimony will focus on Twitter's algorithms and content monitoring, amid representatives concerns about conservative voices on the platform.

“Twitter is an incredibly powerful platform that can change the national conversation in the time it takes a tweet to go viral," says Chairman Greg Walden.

"When decisions about data and content are made using opaque processes, the American people are right to raise concerns. This committee intends to ask tough questions about how Twitter monitors and polices content, and we look forward to Mr. Dorsey being forthright and transparent regarding the complex processes behind the company’s algorithms and content judgement calls."