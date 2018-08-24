Labriola exiting COO post at TIM Participações

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) has confirmed that Pietro Labriola is stepping down from his post as chief operating officer.

Starting Monday, the company will "evolve its organizational structure, with marketing, sales, caring, corporate and residential markets, and their respective managers, reporting directly to CEO Sami Foguel," it says in a market notice.

Along with that, Labriola "ends the expatriate period in Brazil, after three years as chief operating officer."

He'll remain with the company through Sept. 30 to aid in transition.

TIM statement