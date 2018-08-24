Comcast, Fox come to carriage deal on Big Ten coverage

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Fox Networks Group (FOX, FOXA) have come to a carriage deal that ensures continued broadcasts on Comcast of the Big Ten Network, as well as all of the Big Ten games on Fox Sports 1.

The Big Ten Network will continue to appear for Comcast customers residing in states with Big Ten universities. Xfinity customers in Delaware, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia will also get it given their proximity to Big Ten schools, Comcast says.

Customers outside those states can access the network in coming months through Comcast's Sports and Entertainment package.