Lawmakers press for probe into Verizon's firefighter throttling

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a dozen other House Democrats have written the Federal Trade Commission looking for an investigation into Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) limiting of data speeds for firefighters battling the California wildfires.

“It is unacceptable for communications providers to deceive their customers, but when the consumer in question is a government entity tasked with fire and emergency services, we can’t afford to wait a moment longer,” the letter says.

“The FTC must investigate whether Verizon and other communications companies are being unfair or deceptive in the services they’re offering to public safety entities, and if so, to determine what remedies are appropriate to ensure our first responders have adequate service when lives are on the line.”

Facing a California State Assembly committee today, Verizon continued to refer to the incident as a customer service mistake and kept steering the conversation away from net neutrality (though Santa Clara County disputes that). But the company said it was immediately lifting all data caps on public safety workers on "unlimited" plans in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

Previously: Verizon admits mistake in throttling California firefighters (updated) (Aug. 22 2018)