WSJ: PG&E was utility fined for systems records breach

Documents released today identify PG&E (NYSE:PCG) as the large utility that got fined in May for a data breach that resulted in confidential information exposed for 70 days in 2016, the WSJ notes.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had fined a utility $2.7M in May, but declined to name the utility at the time.

Combining information from redacted documents released today via the Freedom of Information Act show that it was PG&E whose confidential systems information was exposed.

In the breach, some 30,000 records about PG&E's assets were left open without password protection, at a time when authorities said Russian agents were trying to gain access to U.S. energy companies.