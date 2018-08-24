T-Mobile beefs up low-band LTE around country

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has added an expansion of low-band LTE to a recent mid-band upgrade, part of ongoing investments in its network.

The company has added spectrum in the 600 MHz and 700 MHz bands to dozens of cell sites around the country over the past two weeks.

The addition comes in 66 markets across 32 states.

