Facebook turns to Lucio for chief marketing role

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is turning to a high-profile communicator known for championing diversity to take over its marketing and communications roles in a challenging time for the company and its public image.

It's hired HP's (NYSE:HPQ) global chief marketing and communications officer, Antonio Lucio, to be its new chief marketing officer.

“Facebook’s story is at an inflection point,” writes Chief Product Officer Chris Cox. “We have never faced bigger challenges, and we have never had more opportunities to have a positive impact on the world — in our families, our friendships, our communities, and our democracy — by improving our products at their core, and then by telling the story outside that we all know to be true inside.”

Lucio replaces Gary Briggs, who announced his retirement in January.