Disney World to boost minimum wage to $15/hour

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has reached an agreement with its workers at Walt Disney World to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2021, CNN reports.

That marks some peace in a labor fight that has ranged nearly a year and affects tens of thousands of employees of the resort.

Union members will vote on the agreement Sept. 5, with passage likely.

In the deal, starting wages would go up by 50% and workers would get the $1,000 bonuses they were promised earlier in the year.

It's the "largest proposal ever offered by Walt Disney World Resort with significant pay raises," Disney says.