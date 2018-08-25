Stay away from L Brands - Barron's

L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares are down 54% YTD. Even so, it's no bargain, Barron's says.

On Wednesday, Victoria's Secret parent cut its full-year guidance to $2.45-2.70/share, from $2.70-3.00. On Thursday, shares dropped 13% to their lowest level since 2011.

Jefferies' Randal Konik, who cut L Brands to Underperform in 2016 when it was trading at $65.71, says stay away: Victoria's Secret is discounting its wares, but shoppers still aren't responding, and Pink's sales could be halved. If that happens, L Brands dividend could be cut, as well. "We urge investors to exit long positions in the stock."