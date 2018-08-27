New NAFTA agreement likely 'hours' away

U.S. and Mexican trade negotiators are "hours" away from squaring away bilateral differences on the NAFTA, but work with Canada is likely to stretch into September, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters as he entered the offices of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Optimism was also seen from President Trump. "Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour," he tweeted. "A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!"

