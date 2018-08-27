Trade pressure bites at China's industrial profits

Profit growth for China's industrial firms cooled for a third straight month in July, rising 16.2% to $75B vs. 20% in June, the latest sign of mounting U.S. trade pressure on the world's second-largest economy.

The weaker reading comes after the People's Bank of China announced tweaks to its methodology for the fixing of the yuan's daily midpoint in an effort to stabilize the currency market.

