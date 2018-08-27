Australia's Morrison reshuffles cabinet

In a bid to heal divisions following a week of political chaos, Australia's new Prime Minister Scott Morrison is shaking up his cabinet with a new foreign minister, as well as a host of other positions.

An opinion poll published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday showed Labor leading the government by 56% to 44% on a two party preferred basis - the worst figures in a decade for the Liberal-National coalition.

