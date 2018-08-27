Beleave receives purchase order from Ontario Cannabis Store

Beleave (OTCQX:BLEVF) has received its first purchase order from the Ontario Cannabis Store, larger than initial projections but the Company is prepared to meet the higher demand and will fulfill the order in time for recreational sales to begin online on October 17.

"This marks the end of a great week for Beleave that started with our selection as an official supplier to the OCS just a few days ago," said Beleave CEO, Andrew Wnek. "Being chosen to fulfill the first round of purchase orders for the province is a testament to our preparedness and operational discipline as an organization. It is the culmination of months and months of work by all our teams, and it's this work ethic that we plan to bring to all our relationships with regulators and consumers across the country."